Beyond Kultura Calls for Global Goals stories from SSS-islands and Anguilla | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation is calling up all youngsters 12+years and adults of Saba, Statia, Sint Maarten and Anguilla to participate in its 2022 writing competition, BKE said in a press statement on Thursday.

“In the stories, poems or letters a child needs to be main character. The works are of max 850 words (two A4 pages-letter size 12). One entree per person is allowed. Deadline for submission of your work is March 31th coming.

“The work needs to be about real experiences of a child and depicting one or more themes of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a.k.a. The Global Goals. The stories have to be original and have to be written in the spirit of the Global Goals problems and solutions.

“Some of the themes are: Hunger-Poverty, Health & Sanitation, Education, Gender Equality & Women Empowerment, Energy, Environment, Industry and Innovation, Equality between countries, Justice and Collaboration, working together to reach those Global Goals.

“An extensive explanation of the Global Goals is given on the internet https://www.globalgoals.org/ BKE hopes to publish the 3 best winning works in the newspapers of SXM. If BKE gets sufficient funding from sponsors, a book can be published with the 15 best works.

“Winners will be asked to present their works via the media and be put on the spotlights. In the case of a book publication, the winning authors will, also receive 3 free copies of the book.

A judge penal with literacy experience will judge the works.

“Your work can best be sent not later than 31th of March to beyondkultura@gmail.com mentioning writer's name, age, title of the story, poem or letter, your email address, telephone number and if it applies, the name of your school.”

For further information, you can call the president of Beyond Kultura Events Foundation, Mrs. Morales at 5271223.