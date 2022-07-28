Beyond Kultura Expands Animated-Video Series | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - With support from the Prins Bernhard Cultural Fund Caribbean, local children’s author Loekie Morales and Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation will begin the process of bringing three more of its storybooks to animated video, BKE said on Thursday in a press statement.

“In 2021, Beyond Kultura launched its animated-video series with Papito and the Story Telling Tree, based on the 2003 storybook by Ms. Morales.

“In the coming months, BKE’s reading-and-listening initiative also will bring Ms. Morales’s storybooks Mina Marina, Chella and the Weird Woman and Storm to video.

“To create the 10- to 15-minute videos, Beyond Kultura will recruit local voiceover artists to work with the production team, including Dennis van Putten, director, TV Carib; Tashira Richardson, video editor, Divergence SXM; Marianne Tefft, script editor; and Ms. Morales.”

“We’re extremely grateful for sponsors like PBCF Caribbean, who believe in our unique projects,” says Beyond Kultura treasurer Rita Aikman. “Together, we can support local talent and stimulate an interest in books and reading.”

“Suitable for ages seven and older, the three new videos will be produced in English with Papiamentu subtitles. They will be made available to all Primary schools and libraries in the Dutch Caribbean and on the Beyond Kultura website.

“Beyond Kultura aims to enhance reading, writing, listening and story-telling skills of young people in Sint Maarten and across the Dutch Caribbean,” the BKE press statement concludes.