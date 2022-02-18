Beyond Kultura Launches Video Storybook Series | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In association with TV CARIB, Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation has launched its new video-storybook series, based on the children’s books of BKE founder and author Loekie Morales, BKE said in a press statement on Friday.

The first of Loekie Morales’s books to appear on video is Papito and the Story-Telling Tree, which recalls the history of slavery in the Caribbean. Originally published in Dutch, English and Papiamentu in 2003, the book and video feature illustrations by the late artist Karen van Doesburg.

“Papito and the Story-Telling Tree” animated story video was recorded and produced by Dennis van Putten, director of TVCARIB, and read aloud by Gabriel Antuñez, 12, an Upper Elementary student at Sint Maarten Montessori School, whose poetry appears in BKE’s 2020 anthology, Captured by Corona.

“Papito and the Story-Telling Tree” is to be broadcast on TVCARIBKIDS Story Time in February 2022. The video storybook is available online at www.tvcarib.com.