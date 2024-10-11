Big Companies Benefit, While the “Small Man” Gets Squeezed: MP Darryl York says | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In yesterday's budget debate, alarm was raised over the government’s recent approval of a tax holiday for a major developer, while enforcing budget cuts totaling over 30 million guilders, including a 13.1-million-guilder reduction in education funding, Member of Parliament (MP) Darryl York said on Thursday in a press statement.



Confused by this administration’s hypocrisy, given that some coalition members had previously opposed developments and tax breaks for large corporations. Yet, this significant tax relief was granted just before elections, while vital sectors like education, public safety, and utilities face austerity, the MP said in a press statement on Thursday.



“What about tax holidays for our start-up-, small business owners, especially in their first two years? At a time when GEBE customers are crying out for relief, police officers are still waiting to be paid, and our schools need urgent upgrading, this decision is a slap in the face to the ‘small man’ who is being squeezed,” stated MP York.

He called for a more just and balanced budget approach, one that prioritizes the needs of the people over corporate interests.