BKE Books for NIA’s ‘Tales & Things’ program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation donates books to the NIA (National Institute for the Arts) for its after-school program.

This early after school program is starting this September. One of the classes is about ‘Tales & Things’, where story reading and telling, song and poetry are being taught.

For this program, Beyond Kultura Events Foundation is donating one (1) copy of most of its published books in the languages, English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Spanish to NIA.

NIA will read these stories in the class and have them inspire NIA in many ways.

For Beyond Kultura as a reading, writing and storytelling promoting organization, as well as for author Loekie Morales, it is great to support such programs, since they fall completely in BKE’s goals.