Body of a Male Discovered in Cole de Azure Area | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PORTO CUPECOY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has been alerted to a report of a body seen floating in the Cole de Azure area. Detectives from KPSM, in collaboration with personnel from the Coast Guard, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, Coast Guard personnel, alongside their French counterparts, attempted to retrieve the body of the male victim from the water. Due to the difficult conditions, it was decided to move the body closer to Porto-Cupe-Coy, where retrieval from the lagoon was safer and more feasible.

Police have received information from French authorities indicating that the victim may have accidentally fallen into the water on June 9, 2025. An initial search conducted shortly after the reported incident did not locate the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing, and KPSM is working closely with the French authorities to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten expresses its condolences to the family and asks the public to report any relevant information that could assist in the investigation.