Book Signing by Author Robert Romney held at the Sint Maarten Library | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library recently hosted an inspiring book-signing event featuring acclaimed author Robert Romney. The celebrated author unveiled his latest work, Big Rock II: Lie Down in Darkness, during the event on December 13, 2024.

This special occasion offered the community an opportunity to meet the inspirational writer whose mission is to document and preserve the cherished heritage of Sint Maarten/Saint Martin for future generations.

Romney’s newest book sheds light on a bygone era, transporting readers from the 1960s to the present day in Sint Maarten/Saint Martin. Though the titular "Big Rock" that once graced the waterfront of Marigot no longer exists, Romney uses its memory as a metaphor for a time and place filled with cultural vibrancy, linguistic identity, and a profound sense of belonging.

The story captures the lives of a generation—fishermen, farmers, shopkeepers, teachers, and other community members from both the French and Dutch sides of the island—who found connection and shared experiences around the iconic Big Rock.

Big Rock II: Lie Down in Darkness (2023) is the final installment in Romney’s acclaimed trilogy and follows his earlier works: Big Rock I: King of the Rock (2019), St. Martin Talk (2011), and From St. Martin Talk to Standard English (2015). Together, these works form a rich tapestry of Sint Maarten’s cultural evolution and linguistic heritage, ensuring that the island’s history is preserved for generations to come.

During the event, the Library’s Activity Coordinator, Maryland Powell, received three signed copies of Big Rock II: Lie Down in Darkness on behalf of General Manager Marc Marshall. The books will soon be available for borrowing, giving the community access to this profound exploration of Sint Maarten’s heritage.

The event concluded with a special virtual reading by Romney, now available for viewing on the Sint Maarten Library’s social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

For more information about Big Rock II: Lie Down in Darkness and other works by Robert Romney, visit the Sint Maarten Library.