BookEd @ SoIL Cafe Hosts Full Moon Book Launch | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - Under the full August Super Moon, Sint Maarten-based poet Marianne Tefft launches her debut poetry collection, Full Moon Fire, at BookEd @ SoIL Cafe in St. John's Estate, on Sat., Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

Through 40 romantic “spoken songs,” Full Moon Fire tells the story of love from bright to bittersweet and back again, in a journey that parallels the phases of the Moon.

“I was a magazine editor in my ‘first life,’ and I’ve been writing lyrics for about four years,” says Ms. Tefft, who is also the Upper Elementary ...