Books That Bring Communities Together | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In alignment with its steadfast mission to promote literacy, lifelong learning, and civic engagement, the Sint Maarten Library has once again stepped forward to support the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset’s 2026 Community Book Drive initiative.

On Thursday, June 18, 2026, the Sint Maarten Library contributed four robust boxes of used books to the service club. The donation features a diverse selection of literature suitable for both children and adults, including vital multilingual options. These resources are specifically destined to replenish and revitalize the six Little Free Libraries strategically placed across the island under the Rotary’s care.

The Sint Maarten Library prides itself on serving as a vital community cornerstone. By providing equitable access to information and fostering an enduring culture of reading, the library actively seeks out partnerships that extend educational resources beyond its physical walls and directly into the heart of local neighborhoods.

“We value the opportunity to continue supporting the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset in its community literacy efforts,” said S. Richardson, a representative of the Sint Maarten Library. “Working together, we are committed to promoting literacy, encouraging a love of reading, and making books accessible to people throughout our community.

Representatives from the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset expressed their deep appreciation for the library’s continued support and generosity, noting that the contribution will go a long way in making educational materials readily available to the public.

The successful handover concluded with a brief photo presentation to commemorate the collaboration. The Sint Maarten Library commends the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset for this valuable, ongoing initiative and looks forward to future endeavors that uplift and empower the community through the power of books.