Books, Voices, and Island Pride: Authors Enrich St. Maarten Library during 2025 Book Fair | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library was thrilled to receive a generous wave of book donations this June as part of the 2025 Annual St. Maarten Book Fair. This beloved literary celebration once again highlighted the richness of our island’s cultural and literary life, bringing together both emerging and established voices from across the region.

Among the highlights were acclaimed contributors from Les Fruits de Mer, who donated captivating titles from their celebrated series — Soualikulture, Soualiga, and 123 St. Martin! These vibrant books beautifully display the unique heritage, natural beauty, and cultural identity of St. Martin/Sint Maarten through vivid storytelling and stunning visuals.

The library also warmly welcomed contributions from up-and-coming authors from our neighboring island, Anguilla. Among them was cultural advocate Derek “Auto Doc” Gumbs, who presented his powerful and thought-provoking book “The March to Freedom: The Plight of the Black Man”. He intends his work to spark meaningful conversations around social justice, history, and empowerment among young adults and the mature adult community.

Author Cassilda Thomas Brookes also delighted readers with her engaging title “Anansi and the Hurricane: A Caribbean Tale” — a fresh, modern take on the beloved folklore character, infused with a Caribbean twist. Her story captured the imaginations of younger readers of all ages.

Adding further excitement was Serena Connor, who introduced one of her recently published books, “Fran the Firefly Has Lost Her Light” — an enchanting tale of self-discovery, courage, and friendship.

“The Book Fair is always a time of celebration for our island’s literary and cultural life, and this year’s events truly brought that spirit to life, with authors being encouraged to place their works at the Sint Maarten Library,” said Merlyn Joseph, Vice President of Conscious Lyrics, speaking on behalf of the Book Fair Committee.

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to promoting literacy, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering a lifelong love of reading across generations. “We are proud to provide a platform where both well-known and rising authors can connect with the community,” said librarian M. Powell, who officially accepted the donated works into the library growing collection.

The Sint Maarten Library celebrates the success of initiatives such as the Book Fair, which underscore the island’s vibrant literary community and highlight the importance of storytelling in shaping and preserving our shared identity.