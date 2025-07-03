BPW Celebrates Legacy, Leadership, and a Sustainable Future at Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) — Under the inspiring global theme “Inspire, Innovate, Empower, Transform – Together We Shape a Sustainable Future,” Business and Professional Women Concordia (BPW) St. Martin gathered on June 29th for its Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony; an event steeped in tradition, symbolism, and an unwavering commitment to women’s advancement.

The Candle Lighting Ceremony is a cherished tradition within Business and Professional Women International (BPWI), symbolizing the light each woman carries within her and the collective flame that ignites progress around the world.

Each candle lit represents an enduring vision of unity, hope, and action; connecting women of every generation, profession, and community across the globe.

This year’s ceremony powerfully honored that legacy. During the evening, the new executive board was formally installed, marking a new chapter of dedicated leadership and service for the organization.

The installation was graciously conducted by member Sharanne Gibbs. The newly installed officers are for the term 2025 - 2027:

President: Catherine Magdeleine

Vice President of Membership: Kathia Magdeleine

Secretary: Sophia Carti

Treasurer: Emelinda Lake

Assistant Treasurer: Sharanne Gibbs

Before the ceremonial lighting of the candles, members and guests were inspired by a stirring keynote address delivered by member Danielle Chance. In her address, Ms. Chance reminded all present why this ceremony matters; not only as a tribute to the courageous women who paved the way, but as a call to action for the next generation of Caribbean women leaders.

She emphasized that each candle represents courage, connection, and a shared responsibility to light the way where darkness still remains.

The symbolic candle lighting was then beautifully conducted by members Suzanne Scantlebery and Luciana Gomes Yamamoto, who led attendees in renewing their commitment to inspire, innovate, empower, and transform together.

As the flames flickered brightly, the room was filled with a shared sense of purpose and promise: that every member of BPW Concordia will continue to carry this light into boardrooms, communities, and corridors of power, ensuring that no woman is left behind on the journey to equality and sustainable progress.

About BPW

Business and Professional Women International (BPW) is one of the world’s most influential networks for working women, with members in over 100 countries. BPW advocates for women’s rights, leadership, and economic empowerment — building bridges across generations to shape a sustainable and inclusive future for all.