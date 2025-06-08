BPW-SXM Members attend Captivating Session Hosted by Chance Breaks Barriers and Ignites Growth | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a powerful and transformative event held on June 4th, at the Beth’s Aida Conference Room, Business and Professional Women Concordia (BPW-SXM) representative Danielle Chance took the audience on an inspiring journey during Part 2 of her signature series on Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Break the Belief Barrier.

The session was a masterclass in dynamic presentation, engagement, and empowerment. From the moment the doors opened, the atmosphere was vibrant, thanks to the thoughtful networking opportunity created with snacks and warm conversations.

Danielle captivated the audience with her seamless delivery, blending insightful recaps of Part 1, a comprehensive exploration of self-fulfilling prophecy, and innovative strategies to shift limiting beliefs.

The session included an engaging icebreaker, lively discussions, and a moving mindset reset exercise, complete with soothing music to calm and inspire.

Key takeaways from the session included:

Recognizing how our own beliefs and expectations shape our behavior and potential.

Understanding the sources of limiting beliefs, whether rooted in culture, childhood, or family expectations.

Learning actionable strategies to reframe limiting thoughts and affirm positive beliefs.

Committing to a journey of personal growth and continuous self-improvement.

One of the highlights was a deeply emotional action reflection exercise, where participants visualized themselves breaking through imaginary barriers of self-doubt and emerging with a renewed sense of possibility. The feedback was overwhelming and participants expressed how the session shifted their mindset and left them feeling empowered and ready to grow.

Adding a beautiful closing touch, Maria Chemont offered a heartfelt reflection on her takeaways and shared her personal experiences with the audience. Her perspective added depth and resonance to the session’s impact, further enriching the collective learning and inspiration in the room.

Reflecting on the experience, Danielle shared, “I wanted to dive even deeper than before. I knew the first session had made an impact, but I was challenged to create something even more profound. Seeing the feedback from the audience was truly rewarding, it showed me how hungry people are to learn, grow, and support each other.”

The success of this session has sparked excitement for future events. More sessions are in the pipeline, as the enthusiasm for these life-changing discussions continues to grow. Danielle and her team remain committed to creating spaces where individuals can explore, challenge, and reframe their limiting beliefs, unlocking their true potential in the process.

For more information and updates on upcoming events, stay connected and join us in this empowering journey of personal transformation.