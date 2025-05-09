BPWC SXM “Members in Motion” Project 2025 is at it again | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PELICAN) - Full House for Powerful Session on Self-Fulfilling Prophecy at the Simpson Bay Conference Center.

An engaging and transformative session on the concept of Self-Fulfilling Prophecy was held on Wednesday evening at the Simpson Bay Conference Center, drawing a full-capacity audience and generating overwhelming calls for a follow-up.

Chaired by our member Danielle Chance, the event explored how beliefs, behaviors, and mindset work together to shape one’s reality. The atmosphere was set early with an interactive icebreaker that gave each participant a chance to speak, gently easing the group into a reflective and deeply participatory space.

Danielle Chance opened the session with a powerful introduction to the definition and origin of self-fulfilling prophecy, paired with a compelling circular graphic that illustrated how expectations—whether self-imposed or projected by others—can become reality when reinforced by consistent behavior and belief.

A key quote that resonated throughout the session was:

“Our thoughts and beliefs form part of the roadmap that steer our actions and behaviors, ultimately setting the stage for our success or failure.”

Our VPM, Kathia Magdeleine, further enriched the discussion by sharing a profound insight during feedback. She described self-prophecy as the alignment of:

Beliefs (mind)

Actions (body)

Conviction (soul)

This alignment, she noted, sets the foundation for inevitable success—a sentiment echoed by many in the room.

The session was both intellectually and emotionally stimulating. Although the topic challenged attendees to examine their internal narratives, it was presented in a way that was accessible, motivational, and uplifting. Participants remained highly engaged throughout and expressed a strong desire for a continuation of the discussion.

To conclude the evening on a reflective and meaningful note, our member Maria Chemont was called upon to deliver the closing reflection, leaving attendees with a sense of clarity, purpose, and inspiration.

Danielle Chance was widely congratulated for her excellent leadership and delivery. The enthusiastic response from attendees confirmed that this discussion was not only timely but also much needed within the community.

This event also supports the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Quality Education, particularly Target 4.7, by promoting self-awareness, lifelong learning, and the personal development skills needed to foster sustainable lifestyles and global citizenship.