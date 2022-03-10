BreakTheBias – CIBC FirstCaribbean Joins the Movement to Raise Awareness Against Bias Towards Women | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In joining the global celebration of International Women’s Day, CIBC FirstCaribbean female staffers joined the movement to call out gendered actions and #BreakTheBias – a forge towards women's equality.

Additionally, in support of a world that embraces diversity, equitability, and inclusiveness, the bank in recognition of the day, made a donation to Safe Haven, a women’s shelter. The well received funds will support them in their continued work against abusive situations, particularly for women in the community.

The opportunity was also seized to present the Uijma Foundation with a donation. The foundation which opened its doors in 2005, provides professional and supportive services for at-risk youth with its residential therapeutic treatment and after-school day treatment programs.

Initially only available to boys, last March the foundation expanded and now also creates a sense of purpose and hope for girls within the community. Providing psychological care to individuals and family counseling, academic support, amongst its other services - Ujima helps to restore and build strong family units whilst helping adolescents to develop more self-esteem, self-respect and responsibility.

Such programs have proven to decrease delinquent behaviour, criminal activity/adolescent incarceration, as well a decrease in truancy and school dropout.

The female staffers themselves were also acknowledged by the bank and received gift boxes in recognition of their day. They were reminded that they too can help #BreakTheBias by valuing and supporting the differences among each other.

CIBC FirstCaribbean staffers taking a stand to call out gendered actions.