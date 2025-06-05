“Breathing Life into Caregiving 2025”: Empowering Mentors and Foster Parents with Knowledge, Tools, and Vision | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - The Foundation Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS) proudly concludes its transformative caregiver training seminar, "Breathing Life into Caregiving 2025," with a special certification ceremony held on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The ceremony honored 15 dedicated individuals who have committed to becoming mentors and foster parents—key pillars in shaping a brighter future for vulnerable youth on the island.

The training, led by Forensic Mental Health Counsellor Zoya Hyman, focused on the emotional, psychological, and systemic dimensions of caregiving. Participants engaged in thought-provoking sessions such as:

Exploring the purpose of caregiving through real-life examples and theoretical frameworks like Erikson’s stages of development and Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

Gaining insights into mental health disorders prevalent among foster children, including ADHD, PTSD, and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Developing practical tools for self-care, stress management, and professional growth.

Creating a long-term vision for the foster care system (FCS), addressing structural barriers, and mapping out the resources needed for holistic child development.

“This training gave our future mentors and foster parents the chance to reflect, grow, and prepare for the realities of caregiving,” said Meredith Concincion, Project & Foster Care Coordinator at J&IS.

“It’s not just about helping children survive but empowering them to thrive. It is important that each foster parent or mentor is well-prepared for this responsibility.”

The program also emphasized the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration, community networking, and a shared commitment to the well-being of children and teens in the foster care system.