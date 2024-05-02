Bregje Boetekees WYCCF Operations Manager receives Royal Honour for Exceptional Service | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - Bregje Boetekees, Operations Manager of the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), received a royal honour (“lintje”) on King’s Day in recognition of her services in the field of healthcare.

This Royal Decoration, which was requested by the WYCCF and endorsed by several persons in the community, celebrates her significant contributions across various areas. The WYCCF congratulates Bregje Boetekees on this well-deserved royal honour, acknowledging her remarkable achievements and commitment to the people of St. Maarten.

The application was based on several reasons, of which these are the most important ones:

Exceptional Leadership During Hurricane Irma

When hurricane Irma struck St. Maarten, Bregje Boetekees stayed with her teams to ensure the safety of clients, staff, and the WYCCF facilities. After the storm, she took charge of the cleanup and rebuilding efforts, dedicating her own time to restore essential services.

Bregje's role extended to the government ESF-6 group, and to the early recovery projects, which included the rebuilding of 48 homes and two retraining programs.

Supporting the COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Bregje played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic with a comprehensive vaccination campaign on the island. In partnership with Collective Preventive Services, the Dutch Ministry of VWS, and the RIVM, she supported the development and implementation of a robust vaccine distribution strategy, with the WYCCF becoming a central hub for vaccine administration to the 60+ population.

Her efforts significantly impacted the health and safety of the local community, especially among the elderly and vulnerable.

Expanding Healthcare in St. Maarten

Under Bregje's leadership, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation has become St. Maarten's second largest healthcare provider, expanding its services to include guided living and an enhanced day activity center for persons with an intellectual disability.

She also launched a Rehabilitation center, a daycare for persons with a psychogeriatric diagnosis (such as dementia), a hospice, and a specialized swimming pool for all clients of WYCCF. These innovations have dramatically improved healthcare accessibility and quality on the island.

Early Contributions and Crisis Response

Bregje began her journey in 1996 with the founding of Private Nursing, offering essential home health services like maternity care and palliative care.

Her humanitarian spirit shone during the aftermath of hurricane Luis in 1995 when she volunteered to assist with the transportation of patients to Curaçao via military transport. Her selflessness during this crisis exemplifies the compassion that earned her this royal honour.

