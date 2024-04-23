Bridging Financial Literacy Gaps in St. Maarten: The Pioneering Role of T2DI’s Online Course | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Think To Do Institute (T2DI), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), launched a new online course in 2022 to promote financial literacy. This course is now available in English and today is launched in St. Maarten. It represents another option in alternative educational opportunities in St. Maarten. This course is available at no cost to the learner.

Why is this a game-changer? Firstly, the course is fully digital and accessible 24/7, allowing learners to pace themselves. No need to worry about delays caused by coordinating class schedules—just one hour is all you need. Importantly, the digital format allows for scalability and comprehensive data collection, elements that traditional learning platforms often lack. Moreover, online learning has become more common due to the impact of Covid-19.

The results are indicative of how online courses can serve as leveraging technologies, doing more with less. Why not let the best teachers reach the most students through exceptional, consistent online content? In addition to this, this course opens doors to the 4th industrial revolution, exposing individuals to the transformative world of E-learning.

In St. Maarten and Curaçao, financial literacy is more than just personal growth—it's about collective resilience. An informed population can make better financial choices, strengthening our community as a whole. Interestingly, the results to date indicate that women between the ages of 24 and 53 make up the majority of enrollees, pointing to a trend of female-led households seeking financial literacy as a tool for economic stability. In a society where women often serve as the pillars of the economy and the household, this demographic data is especially compelling. The prevalence of single adults with dependents among the students highlights the vital role these women play in elevating not just their families, but the community as a whole.

Our gratitude extends to the St. Maarten community and our sponsors and collaborators for their unwavering support. Let's continue to break new ground together.

Individuals interested in the course can visit the T2DI website at www.thinktodoinstitute.com or scan the QR code.