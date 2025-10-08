Bridging the Gap Between Education and the Labour Market: Round Table Conference | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Friday, October 3, 2025, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS), in collaboration with the Strategic Education Alliance (SEA) project team and TWO (Temporary Work Organization) organized a Round Table Conference focused on bridging the gap between the education sector and the labour market.

The conference aimed to facilitate structured dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders, such as representatives from educational institutions, employers, unions, and government. Its primary goal was to explore the challenges currently experienced and identify tangible strategies to strengthen the connection between the education sector and the labour market. This will ensure that students (future employees) are better equipped for the current and future job market.

The SEA Round Table Conference was previously held in Aruba and Curaçao in May 2025, making Sint Maarten the third island within the Kingdom to host this important consultation.

Presentations were delivered by Secretary General of MECYS, Mrs. Shermina Powell-Richardson, who provided an update on the establishment of the ‘Raad Onderwijs en Arbeidsmarkt (ROA)’ or Education and Labour Market Council; Secretary General of the Ministry of TEATT, Mr. Miguel de Weever, who shared insights on the island’s economic developments; and Consultant, Ms. Carla Vlaun, who presented the Labour Market Analysis Report prepared in collaboration with the USM under the SEA program. Additionally, Adjunct Director of the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA), Ms. Damali Bryson, gave a presentation highlighting the institute’s developments in vocational education.

During the conference, stakeholders were invited to validate the findings of the Labour Market Analysis Report and to identify practical steps for stronger, long-term collaboration among the education sector, the labour market, and government through the proposed council. They also shared best practices and innovative initiatives designed to make education more responsive to the island’s needs.

The outcomes and feedback from the Round Table Conference will be compiled and presented during the upcoming Ministerial Four-Country Consultation in November 2025, where the Ministers of Education from Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands will review the recommendations and determine the next steps forward.