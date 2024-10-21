Brunch Lovers Unite for an Unforgettable Experience at ‘Brunch ‘N’ Vibe’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (LITTLE BAY) - This Sunday, October 27, 2024, promises to be an extraordinary day for brunch lovers and party goers alike, as 721 Brews and Bites teams up with M & D Catering to host the much-anticipated Brunch 'N' Vibe. With a combination of delectable food, refreshing drinks, and energizing beats, this event is set to create an unforgettable experience for attendees.

The day kicks off at 11 AM with a delicious brunch at 721 Brews and Bites, known for its relaxed yet lively ambiance and its eclectic menu that always delivers. Guests can indulge in mouthwatering dishes while enjoying a complimentary mimosa to add that extra sparkle to their brunch experience. Whether you're dining with friends or making new ones, the positive energy of the event will ensure a memorable start to the day.

As brunch winds down at 3 PM, the vibe only intensifies with a high-energy Day Party that runs until 8 PM. This party promises non-stop music and good times, with performances by two of the island’s most sought-after DJs—DJ Main Event and DJ Siw'Roo. These talented performers will keep the dance floor packed and the atmosphere electric as they spin a mix of the latest hits and classic party tracks.

For $65 per person, attendees will have access to both the brunch and the day party, complete with a complimentary mimosa. Tickets are available through several outlets, including Adolphus Richardson, Van Dorp, Brews & Bites, and M & D Catering. With limited availability, guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on this exciting event.

Set in the heart of the island, 721 Brews and Bites has long been a favorite destination for great food, drinks, and good times. The venue’s vibrant and welcoming atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop for an event like Brunch 'N' Vibe, where guests can enjoy the best of both culinary and musical experiences. And with the scenic rooftop view overlooking Fort Amsterdam at the Divi Hotel, the venue will offer a feast for the eyes, making this brunch not only delicious but picturesque.

Whether you’re attending for the incredible food, the live entertainment, or simply to enjoy a day filled with good vibes, Brunch 'N' Vibe is shaping up to be the highlight of the fall. With its perfect mix of gourmet brunch, lively day party, and spectacular views, the event promises something for everyone.

So, grab your friends, mark your calendars, and get ready for a Sunday like no other. With great food, endless drinks, live entertainment, and an unbeatable atmosphere, Brunch 'N' Vibe will be the brunch event of the season. Don’t miss out on what promises to be a day filled with fun, laughter, and memories to last a lifetime.

For more information on tickets and event details, feel free to contact 721 Brews and Bites or any of the ticket outlets mentioned.