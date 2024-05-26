BTP attends FRED Job Fair and Conference in Amsterdam | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Last week, Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) participated in the FRED Job Fair & Conference held in Amsterdam. The primary objective was to attract students for internships and young professionals interested in pursuing a career in Sint Maarten.

FRED has established itself over the years as one of the premier platforms for finding employment opportunities in the Dutch Caribbean. The expo offered a variety of activities designed to facilitate connections between recruiters and job seekers. This year, participating countries included Sint Maarten, St. Eustatius, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, and Suriname.

The expo also provided a robust platform featuring HR presentations, Policy Sessions, and Tech & Innovation workshops. FRED proved to be a fruitful event for BTP with many learning opportunities and meaningful connections made.

"The FRED Job Fair and Conference continues to be an excellent venue for connecting with talented individuals eager to explore career opportunities in the Caribbean," said the interim director of BTP Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve. "Our participation this year was rewarding, and I’m very proud of my team for their ongoing efforts to establish BTP as a professional, knowledge-driven company on a global platform. We look forward to welcoming new talents in the near future who will contribute to the growth and innovation of BTP.