BTP congratulates St. Maarten robotics team on outstanding achievement | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP) proudly congratulates the St. Maarten robotics team on securing an impressive 2nd place among eight competing countries. This remarkable achievement is even more inspiring given that the team had only a few weeks to prepare, while competing against teams with years of experience.

BTP extends its sincere appreciation to the teachers, the Science Fair Foundation, and all individuals involved for their dedication in guiding and supporting the students throughout this journey. Their collective efforts have played a vital role in this success.

As a proud sponsor, BTP remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote technology and innovation among young people. The organization will continue to work closely with schools and students to inspire and motivate the next generation to pursue careers in technology.

Director of BTP, Judianne Hoeve, stated:

“This achievement shows what is possible when our youth are given the right opportunities and support. We are incredibly proud of the team and remain committed to fostering talent and interest in technology across St. Maarten. I encourage all students to continue developing their technical skills and to pursue careers right here at home, as the technology sector continues to grow with opportunities in areas such as AI, robotics, and data centers.”