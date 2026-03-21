BTP Director highlights data sovereignty, regional collaboration at Caribbean Data Center Conference | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Director of Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten (BTP), Judianne Hoeve, delivered a strong and timely message on data sovereignty and Caribbean collaboration at the Caribbean Data Center Conference held in Curaçao. The event brought together ministers, regulators, policymakers, ICT professionals, and senior data center representatives from across the region.

In her address, Hoeve emphasized that data centers are no longer “invisible infrastructure,” but are now critical to national security, economic development, and digital trust. She highlighted the growing importance for Caribbean countries to work together to ensure that data is managed securely, responsibly, and in a way that benefits the region.

“For small island states like Sint Maarten, digital infrastructure is not just about technology, it is about resilience, economic opportunity, and protecting our digital future. We must collaborate as a region to build trust, strengthen our regulatory frameworks, and ensure that we are not left behind in the global digital economy,” said Hoeve.

Hoeve also moderated a high-level panel discussion on “Regulation for Trust”, guiding an important dialogue among industry leaders and regulators. Key topics included the shared responsibility for trust in the digital ecosystem, balancing regulation with innovation, strengthening cybersecurity and resilience, and addressing the growing importance of data sovereignty and artificial intelligence.

The discussion highlighted several regional challenges, including limited resources, increasing cyber threats, fragmented regulatory approaches, and the need to keep pace with rapid technological developments such as AI. Panelists agreed that greater cooperation between Caribbean countries is essential to address these challenges effectively.

For Sint Maarten, the discussions underscore the importance of investing in secure digital infrastructure, strengthening regulatory oversight, and building partnerships within the region. This will help ensure that the country can safely store and manage data, support business growth, and protect its citizens in an increasingly digital world.

BTP remains committed to playing an active role in regional and international discussions, advocating for policies and initiatives that promote trust, security, and innovation in the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors.