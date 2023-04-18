BTP DONATES SUSTAINABLE CUPS TO KALABOOM, PROMOTING ECO-FRIENDLY CELEBRATIONS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In an effort to promote sustainability and to reduce waste on the island, Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP), has donated 1,500 sustainable cups to the carnival troupe of Kalaboom Events. This donation is part of BTP's commitment to environmental conservation and supporting community initiatives.

The donated eco-cups are free from harmful chemicals, reusable, fully recyclable and are a safe and eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic cups. For this special occasion, BTP customized the cups by including a Quick Response (QR) code in the design. The QR code can be scanned with a mobile phone which will lead the consumer to a web page which contains useful tips on sustainability.

"We are thrilled to receive this generous donation of sustainable cups from BTP” said Skelet, founder of Kalaboom Events. "We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices within our community, and these cups will allow us to do so during our carnival celebrations."

Director of BTP, Mrs. Judianne Labega – Hoeve stated: "we are proud to partner with Kalaboom Events and make efforts to reduce waste and promote sustainability during our annual Carnival event. As a company we are committed to eco-friendly practices, we believe in supporting community initiatives that align with our values, and we are excited to see these sustainable cups being used during the first- and second day carnival parade this year.”

Mrs. Labega - Hoeve continued: “by donating sustainable cups to a renowned carnival troupe in Sint Maarten, we hope to inspire other organizations and individuals to consider more eco-friendly options for their events and celebrations. Together, we can work towards a more sustainable future and reduce our impact on the environment.

For more information on sustainable Sint Maarten, please visit: https://www.sxmregulator.sx/sustainability.html