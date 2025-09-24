BTP highlights significance of Sint Maarten’s participation in UPU 2025 congress | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten (BTP), together with the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), proudly represented Sint Maarten at the 2025 Universal Postal Union (UPU) Congress, one of the world’s most important forums for shaping the future of the postal and logistics sector.

With 192 member countries, the UPU is the primary platform for cooperation between postal sector players. It sets the rules for international mail exchanges, coordinates policies among member nations, and makes recommendations to stimulate growth in mail, parcel and financial services while improving quality of service.

UPU is established as a specialized agency of the United Nations and contributes to UN policies and activities that promote social and economic development, while also offering advisory, mediation and technical assistance to its members.

For Sint Maarten, active participation in the UPU Congress is essential. As a small island developing state, the country’s economic resilience depends on strong, modern postal services that support local businesses, connect families and facilitate regional and international trade.

From e-commerce and financial services to disaster response and everyday communication, the postal sector remains a key driver of growth and inclusion.

BTP plays a central role in creating a regulatory environment that allows the postal industry to innovate and thrive. By engaging directly at the UPU Congress alongside the Minister of TEATT, BTP ensures that Sint Maarten stays aligned with international standards, benefits from global cooperation and contributes to shaping policies that reflect the island’s national priorities.

BTP Interim Director Judianne Labega Hoeve noted, “We are very pleased with the outcome of this global forum and with the way Sint Maarten, through BTP and the Ministry of TEATT, was able to engage with international leaders and demonstrate our commitment to strengthening postal services.

Postal services are not just about delivering mail; they represent access, connection and opportunity. Everyone deserves the chance to be part of the global community, and we are proud to help make that possible.”

With this Congress, BTP reaffirms its commitment to building a postal sector that is modern, inclusive and ready to meet the demands of the future—locally, regionally and globally.