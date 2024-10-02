BTP partners with Green Dream Projects Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - BTP is proud to announce its partnership with Green Dream Projects Foundation, an initiative spearheaded by esteemed Educator/ President of the Foundation, Mr. Claude Javois. This collaboration aims to enhance recycling efforts on the island, focusing on promoting recycling solutions for both schools and businesses.

Green Dream Projects Foundation has made significant strides in introducing recycling programs. They've successfully implemented in-school waste management across +20 school campuses in Sint Maarten. The foundation provides specialized bins for collecting plastic bottles, glass bottles, aluminum cans, and bottle caps, ensuring recyclables are properly sorted and managed. In addition, they have secured contracts with waste haulers to efficiently collect these recyclables from designated locations.

Judianne Labega-Hoeve, Interim Director of BTP, expressed her admiration for the foundation's efforts: "we are impressed by the vision, hard work, and dedication of Green Dream Projects Foundation in keeping our island clean and involving the youth in this vital mission. To further aid them, BTP is excited to donate additional recycling bins to the foundation, helping them expand their efforts. We will also adopt recycling solutions within the BTP building to lead by example”.

Mrs. Labega-Hoeve continued: “we are also thrilled to announce our plans to collaborate with Mr. Javois on a 2025 E-waste project, which will focus on the responsible disposal of electronic waste such as phones, tablets, and laptops. It's essential that we think ahead and act now to keep our island clean and green for future generations, ensuring the youth are involved every step of the way."