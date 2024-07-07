BTP receives clean audit report for Financial Year 2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) is proud to announce that it has received a clean audit report for the financial year 2023. The audit was conducted by the independent auditor SOAB and reflects BTP’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity.

A clean audit report indicates that BTP’s financial statements are free from material misstatements, and the financial practices comply with the required accounting standards. This achievement is a significant milestone for BTP and the community it serves, demonstrating the organization’s dedication to sound financial management and governance.

Interim Director of BTP, Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve, stated, "this clean audit report is a testament to our unwavering commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity. Our financial team has worked diligently to ensure that our practices meet the highest standards, and this result affirms their hard work and dedication."

The importance of this achievement for Sint Maarten cannot be overstated. Clean audit reports strengthen the trust of stakeholders and reinforce public confidence in BTP’s operations and its role in regulating and promoting a fair and transparent telecommunications and postal sector.

In further efforts to enhance governance and leadership within the organization, BTP will commence a corporate governance training program for its management and board members in August 2024. This initiative underscores BTP’s commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in corporate governance.

In closing, Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve extends her heartfelt appreciation to her financial team, the Supervisory Board of BTP, the honorable Minister of TEATT, and all support staff within TEATT for their exceptional work, indispensable guidance, and unwavering support.