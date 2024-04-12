BTP St. Maarten embarks on Corporate Governance trajectory | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) is proud to announce the commencement of a corporate governance trajectory aimed at reinforcing the organization's internal structure and operational practices. Spearheaded by an esteemed external law firm, this project signifies BTP's commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance within the telecom industry.

The primary objective of this initiative is to instill and operate on the best corporate governance principles, thereby enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of BTP's internal operations. By leading by example, BTP aims to set a benchmark for corporate governance practices within the industry.

Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve, Interim Director of BTP, expressed her enthusiasm about the trajectory, stating, "At BTP, we recognize the critical importance of corporate governance in regulating the telecom industry effectively. By embarking on this trajectory, we aim to ensure that our organization operates with transparency, accountability, improved decision-making processes, and integrity, ultimately benefiting both our stakeholders and the broader community."

Integral to this endeavor is the joined effort of BTP's Supervisory Board, which will play a crucial role in overseeing the implementation of governance measures. The board will provide guidance and support to ensure that BTP operates in accordance with established principles and best practices. By adopting these principles, BTP aims to strengthen its position as a leading regulatory authority in the region and contribute to the sustainable development of St. Maarten's telecommunications sector.