Buncamper resigns from active politics, informs the NOW party | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Former Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Leader of the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Party Claudius Buncamper is ending his political career. Buncamper is honoring his public declaration that he would make the recently held Parliamentary election the last of his forays into political landscape of St. Maarten.

He had told the public on numerous occasions that no matter what happens with the election, it would be his last. On Sunday evening he informed the President of the Board of the party Malaika Hickson that he has decided to resign.

"It is with mixed emotions that I reflect on the past few years. I joined a most committed, patriotic and hard-working group of people with whom I shared a vision of a Sint Maarten in which Sint Maarten people prosper. During the past four years we have worked side by side, informing the people of this great country of ours. We have made every effort to equip the voters with the knowledge necessary to choose committed representatives in Parliament who would propose, and support initiatives aimed at realizing our vision for Sint Maarten," Buncamper said in his letter to Hickinson.

He said an alternative path for him personally must be followed outside of active politics, if he is to still work towards the vision he shares with the party.

"In this season of my life and career, still having so much to offer Sint Maarten, I postulated in this snap election with the intent that it would be my last, regardless of the outcome.

With the experience that I have garnered over the years, I am most capable and still desirous of working for my country. Albeit in a non political capacity," he explained.

He continued: "I want to thank you for having given me a political home, an environment in which our joint vision could be developed and shared with the people of Sint Maarten and moreover for the friendships that will last a lifetime. It is said that there's a time to come and there's a time to go. My time to leave active politics has come.

"And so, I hereby tender my resignation from the N.O.W. Party. My door remains open to give a listening ear and advice. Sint Maarten needs people that will fight for their prosperity, and I have no doubt that the N.O.W. Party is built on people who are willing and able to do just that," Buncamper concluded.