Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten clarifies misleading statements in media | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten (BTP) would like to address and correct the misleading statements that have recently circulated in the media.

Contrary to claims, BTP has not implemented any new rules or guidelines to prevent Starlink from entering the market to protect local service providers. Rather, BTP is upholding the longstanding telecommunications laws and regulations that have been in effect for decades. These laws are designed to maintain a fair and competitive market, and they are fully accessible on our website at btp.sx.

Furthermore, BTP wishes to clarify that it possesses Starlink equipment solely for regulatory purposes. In line with our mandate and responsibilities, we conduct comprehensive testing and monitoring to manage spectrum usage, mitigate interference, assess the impact of new products on existing spectrum users, determine spot beams and coverage areas and verify equipment identification features.

As the regulatory authority, it is our duty to perform these evaluations before any new products or services become officially available in our market.

It is also important to note that BTP relies on services from local operators for all its business needs. However, BTP maintains a range of test accounts across the telecom sector—locally and internationally—to ensure we can effectively regulate and monitor the diverse array of services currently available, as well as potential future offerings in Sint Maarten.