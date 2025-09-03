Business Hoops 2026: Bigger, Bolder, and Back on the Court! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - After a slam-dunk debut last year, Business Hoops is back and bigger than ever! The first meeting for the highly anticipated Business Hoops 2026 was held on Monday, September 1st, 2025, at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium, setting the tone for an even bigger and bolder tournament ahead. Business Hoops 2026 will run from January 29 to February 7, 2026.

What began in 2025 as a dynamic 8-day, 12-team tournament has now expanded into a 10-day showdown featuring 16 powerhouse teams. This year’s lineup includes returning favorites from across the business community along with exciting new challengers.

Last year’s inaugural finals electrified the community, with Port St. Maarten claiming victory in a thrilling matchup against SXM Airport. This year promises to raise the bar even higher, with teams gearing up for what’s set to be the boldest Business Hoops yet.

“This is more than just basketball, it’s about building bridges between industries, strengthening camaraderie, and showcasing the spirit of competition and collaboration that drives our community forward,” said Cleon Frederick, representative of Business Hoops. “After last year’s success, we knew we had to go bigger and bolder for 2026.”

Business Hoops 2026 will once again deliver its signature blend of athleticism, networking, and community engagement fostering connections both on and off the court. From high-energy matchups to professional bonding opportunities, the tournament embodies teamwork, corporate pride, and a shared passion for community growth.

Stay tuned for the official game schedule, team features, and behind-the-scenes coverage as the countdown to tip-off begins.

For more information, please contact:

Jose Heiliger

Cleon Frederick

Tournament Organizers

Business Hoops Organizing Committee

+1 (721) 580-5120 / +1 (721) 527-4274

Email: businesshoopssxm@gmail.com

FACEBOOK: Business Hoops SXM

INSTAGRAM: Business Hoops SXM

YOUTUBE: Business Hoops SXM