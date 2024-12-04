Business Hoops Takes Off with a Slam Dunk First Meet | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The inaugural meet for Business Hoops, an innovative basketball tournament spearheaded by Where the Flex and 721 Dream Chasers, was a resounding success.

Held amidst palpable excitement, this first gathering confirmed the participation of 12 dynamic teams, setting the stage for an action-packed 8-day event that combines competitive basketball with unparalleled opportunities for networking, team-building, and community engagement.

Originally envisioned as a four-day tournament with eight teams, the overwhelming enthusiasm from the business community led to an expanded format featuring 12 teams representing diverse industries. The participating teams are:

Rain Forest Adventure NAGICO Port St. Maarten Fire Department (Airport) WINAIR SMMC Fire Department (Cay Hill) NV GEBE Hilton Grand Vacations Airport Security Police Department The Government Coalition (Parliamentarians, Ministers and Cabinet Workers)

“This is more than just a basketball tournament—it’s a celebration of what makes the business community thrive: collaboration, competition, and camaraderie,” said [Spokesperson Name], representative of Where the Flex. “We’re thrilled to see the enthusiasm from our teams and look forward to the energy they’ll bring to the court.”

The tournament is set to deliver a unique blend of athleticism and professional networking, fostering connections among companies and building lasting relationships off the court. With a focus on inclusivity and engagement, Business Hoops is designed to inspire teamwork and corporate pride across industries.

Stay tuned for updates on the game schedules, behind-the-scenes coverage, and highlights from this trailblazing event. Let the games begin!