Businesses Allowed to Open on Emancipation Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Ministry of TEATT hereby informs that businesses are allowed to remain open on Emancipation Day at their discretion. Emancipation is indeed a public holiday celebrated on July 1st.

There are several activities that will be held on Emancipation Day in recognition of that day. The public is encouraged to participate as much as possible, and enjoy the festivities.

