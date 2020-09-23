Cabinet of Justice Staff Member Recovering from COVID-19 at Home | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – On Monday, September 21st, 2020, a staff member of the Cabinet of Justice advised the Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson that Collective Prevention Services (CPS) had shortly confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday, September 17th, 2020, was the last day the staff member was on the job.

Considering the close contact between the staff member, Minister Richardson and the cabinet staff were contacted by CPS on Monday, September 21st, 2020, and advised to quarantine immediately, which they did. As such, the offices of the cabinet of Justice are being cleaned and sanitized.

Notice of the positive case was given to the Council of Ministers, the Secretariat and persons who have been in close contact with Minister Richardson and her cabinet staff within the past four days to advise them of this development. “Although my cabinet staff and I are in quarantine, we are working from home and will continue to execute our duties within the health perimeters as prescribed by CPS,” stated Minister Richardson.

At this present moment, Minister Richardson nor any of the other staff members have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Minister Richardson stated that she will rest and remain hydrated by drinking lots of fluids such as herbal tea and water along with intake of vitamin C. She plans to expose herself to healthy portions of sun light and continue to stay positive in faith.

“I am bidding everyone to stay healthy and continue to take the necessary precautions to remain safe. All persons still working in the government administration building are reminded to uphold mask wearing protocols while less than 2 meters away from others and hand sanitize regularly. Know that this is a situation that is affecting the entire world and not just St. Maarten, as such we will pull through this. The staffer and her family remains in our prayers and is wished a speedy recovery,” Minister Richardson concluded.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33644:cabinet-of-justice-staff-member-recovering-from-covid-19-at-home&Itemid=451