Call for Contributors to Meal Programs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – They Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of ECYS (Education, Culture, Youth and Sports) kindly requests that any non-governmental organizations (NGOs), businesses, or private persons who are currently involved in—or have (financially) contributed in the past to—meal programs on Sint Maarten, to reach out to the Ministry of VSA.

This outreach is part of an ongoing effort to gain better insight into all community-led initiatives that support the well-being of our children and vulnerable groups through school or community-based meal programs, as a result of a motion brought forward and approved in Parliament by Member of Parliament (MP) S.D.M. Roseburg.

Ministry VSA says that your input is valued, appreciated, and will help the Ministry and Government strengthen collaboration and future planning in this important area.

The Ministry kindly asks that responses be submitted by Friday August 22, 2025, by contacting:

Jamie.Mourillon@sintmaartengov.org

or Jonelle.Jones@sintmaartengov.org