Call For Tender with Seven (7) Request for Proposals for St. Maarten Airport Concessions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - The Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on St. Maarten launched a “Call for Tender with Seven (7) RFPs for Airport Concessions”, as part of a comprehensive upgrade to enhance the passenger and business partner experience.

The retail area in the terminal is undergoing a complete overhaul as a result of the reconstruction, with exciting new and innovative concepts including a ‘’mega-yacht food court’’, all based on the cultural richness of Sint Maarten.

The new terminal will feature in total 34 Retail and Food & Beverage concession units pre- and post-security, including a popup marketing platform for short term rental. The new features will make PJIA the benchmark for Caribbean airports.

The new RFPs for this concession program, which is being publicly tendered, will run from March 22nd , 2023, through May 1st , 2023. The RFP documents will be available based on interest, by visiting PJIA’s website www.sxmairport.com

There are seven (7) concession packages available such as: restaurants, fashion retail, pharmacy, supermarkets, and a mini casino bar. "Our aim is to create an unforgettable experience for our passengers and business partners.

The new concession program is a comprehensive upgrade of our Retail and Food & Beverage offerings. With the call for RFPs for the seven (7) new concessions, we are looking forward to bringing innovative and culturally rich concepts to our passengers.

We invite all interested parties to take part in this exciting opportunity to be a part of PJIA's transformation into the benchmark for Caribbean airports." – Emile van der Weerd, Executive Consultant Princess Juliana International Airport.

As the busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean, PJIA served over 1.5 million passengers in 2022, with over 9,000 travelers passing through PJIA during its busiest days. PJIA currently offers nonstop service to 42 destinations, averaging 61 daily non-stop flights and is on pace to reach 1.9 million total passengers for year-end 2025.

For further information, please email tenders@sxmairport.com. Be a part of this exciting opportunity and bring your unique concept to the stunning island of St. Maarten!