Calling on NGOs to Register for SXM DOET 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - St. Maarten’s annual volunteer campaign, SXM DOET, now in its 8th year, is once again calling on local community organizations to submit projects for the event. The 2022 edition of SXM DOET will take place on Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th, 2022.

SXM DOET is an annual event organized locally by the Be The Change Foundation in close cooperation with Oranje Fonds in the Netherlands. Local editions of the event also take place in the Netherlands and in our sibling islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

The aim of the Kingdom-wide campaign is to encourage and promote the act of volunteering for non-profit and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that work so selflessly for their communities. While there are many people who volunteer their time on a frequent basis, there are others who also wish to give back but between professional and family life often cannot find the time.

SXM DOET, being a two-day event, makes it possible for people to schedule in just one or two days to volunteer at a project that suits their preferences.

Interested organizations should visit the sxmdoet.com website to register and/or review the criteria for participating in SXM DOET 2022. Generally, NGOs should be registered at the local Chamber of Commerce & Industry; have an active St. Maarten bank account; require the help of at least five (5) external volunteers; and have a project that can be executed and completed within one or two days.

NGOs have until Monday, January 24th to register their projects and apply for financial assistance up to USD 650 via the Oranje Fonds.

For more information, a virtual kick-off information session will be held via Zoom this Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at 6:30pm.

Interested organizations should RSVP by emailing info.sxmdoet@gmail.com. Those ready to register can apply via the sxmdoet.com website.