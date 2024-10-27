Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr. Adds Two More Medals to His Collection at the NPC Ultimate Grand Prix | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr., a growing figure in the competitive bodybuilding scene and ISSA-certified personal trainer, has once again demonstrated his dedication and drive, capturing two prestigious medals at the NPC Ultimate Grand Prix. Competing against over 200 elite athletes, Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr. claimed a silver medal in the 35+ Men’s Physique category and an impressive bronze in the Class A division, solidifying his place as one of the top Sint Maarten athletes in this sport.

Despite always striving for a first-place finish, Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr. expressed pride in his performance and his achievements in the highly competitive event. His recent accolades underscore his commitment to excellence and highlight the hard work and perseverance he consistently pours into his athletic pursuits.

When asked about his future plans, Calvin Jr. shared that he will be taking a well-deserved ten-day rest before returning to the gym to continue his pursuit of athletic greatness. He extended heartfelt thanks to his family, friends, and the supportive businesses and individuals who have encouraged him along the way, remarking that their support remains a crucial motivator in his journey.

Calvin B. Mardembrough Jr.’s relentless dedication and consistent progress in the bodybuilding world are an inspiration to fans and aspiring young athletes alike, proving that commitment and hard work truly pay off.