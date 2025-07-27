Calvin Mardembrough Jr. Triumphs at NPC Dexter Jackson Classic in Jacksonville | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/Jacksonville, FL – Calvin Mardembrough Jr. continues his winning journey in the world of bodybuilding, claiming first place in both the Men's Physique Open Class B and the 35+ category at the highly competitive NPC Dexter Jackson Classic.

The event, held on Saturday, welcomed a packed field of competitors and showcased some of the best talents in the sport.

After four months of rigorous training and preparation, Calvin traveled to Jacksonville with his dad, where he delivered an impressive performance that resonated with both the judges and the audience.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to compete at such a prestigious event,” Calvin stated. “While this is another step towards greatness, I feel truly blessed to have the unwavering support of my family, my coach, and the Princess Group of Companies, along with Princess Juliana International Airport.”

Founded in 2005 by renowned bodybuilder Dexter Jackson, also known as "The Blade," the NPC Dexter Jackson Classic is a celebrated platform for athletes to showcase their skills.

One of the highlights of Calvin's trip was meeting Dexter Jackson, the 2008 Mr. Olympia, who shared invaluable advice on achieving success in the sport.

Looking ahead, Calvin is eager to take his journey further, aiming to compete in two more international events before the end of the year. His determination and dedication to the sport are evident, and he is poised to make his mark on the bodybuilding community and inspire more youth involvement in this sport.