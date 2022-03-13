Calypso Eliminations upcoming weekend | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations, slated for Sunday, March 20, is the first pre-Carnival event on the Carnival 2022 schedule and the first Carnival related event to be held in two years on St. Maarten.

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) said that it is fitting that Calypso is the first event to be held as Carnival re-starts in the country. “Carnival is the biggest, longest and oldest calendar event in St. Maarten. Calypso is the heart & soul of Carnival. We are truly excited that we get to kick-start the festival with Calypso,” the SCDF said.

The foundation said the Nagico sponsored event is back in full force for Carnival 2022, with Empress Zee still on the throne and 15 singers vying for the prestigious title of Calypso Monarch.

On Sunday, March 20 all 15, with the exception of Empress Zee, will sing one song. Only 10 will advance to the finals in Carnival Village where they will have to sing two songs in their attempt to de-throne Empress Zee.

The tickets for the Nagico Calypso Eliminations are located at Van Dorp for US $10. The event will be held at the Belair Community Center where seating will be limited and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Patrons will have to present their full vaccination status or a negative Antigen test. The SCDF is also encouraging the wearing of masks even after the mask mandate is lifted by the government.

"It's been two years since we last heard Calypso on stage, so you can expect these artists to have plenty of Social Commentary to share with lovers and fans of sweet Kaiso," the SCDF said.

The foundation is also very pleased to have Nagico back on board as the title sponsor for the event. "This was crucial for us and the competition in a very difficult year. Calypso is such a central part of Carnival and Nagico is a longstanding, dependable partner. We are very happy that we will be able to extend our relationship with Nagico in the benefit of Calypso" the SCDF said.