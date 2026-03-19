Calypsonians to clash on Saturday in the Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - The stage is set for an exciting night of lyrical rivalry and Calypso entertainment as 19 performers prepare to compete in the Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations 2026 this Saturday, March 21, at the Aleeze Convention Center. Showtime begins promptly at 8:00 p.m.



The eliminations will determine which 10 Calypsonians move on to the finals in Carnival Village, where they will earn the chance to challenge reigning Calypso Monarch Edsel “Yaadfowl” Eusebius for the crown.



Yaadfowl made a strong entrance into the competition last year, capturing the Calypso title on his very first attempt and leaving a lasting impression on audiences. This Carnival season, a talented field of contenders will take their shot at advancing to the finals and positioning themselves for a possible showdown with the defending king.



Patrons can expect an evening filled with sharp lyrics, social commentary, wit, and the vibrant spirit that continues to define Calypso as one of the most important cultural expressions of Carnival.



The 19 Calypsonians slated to perform are: The Mighty Dando, The Mighty Dow, The Mighty Chipman, Bongo, Penshonair, King Barrow, Ebony Empress, Shadezz, Lady Baker, Pepper, The Protege, Young Dow, Fish Da Mega Boss, Ashayna, Empress Zee, Dr. Jones, Clifton Wilson, Baker Jr, D-Monitor and Empress Eunia.



The Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations remains one of the key early events on the Carnival calendar, offering fans the first major look at this year’s contenders and setting the tone for the road to the Calypso finals.



The public is invited to come out and support the performers as they compete for one of the coveted spots in the final round.

Dr. Jones and The Pensionaire are two of the singers for Saturday night.