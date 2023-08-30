CANCER FOUNDATIONS PARTNER WITH CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN FOR CANCER CHARITY EVENTS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - For the region's largest cancer charity event, the Positive, Elektralyets, and Still Beautiful Foundations have partnered with CIBC FirstCaribbean for its 12th Walk for the Cure.

Survivors, fighters, and advocates of prostate and all cancers are welcome to Hike for the Cure on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023. All are encouraged to wear blue on the hike to raise awareness about the impact of the disease.

The adventurous trek through the Bellevue trails starts at 5:00 AM at Bellevue trails entrance (opposite the Texaco Causeway gas station) in Cole Bay. This is a free event; however, donations are welcomed.

Positive and Elektralyets Foundations’ Man Up Check Up shirts are available for purchase at Easy Print. Partial proceeds will benefit them in their prostate cancer initiatives.

The bank will also host its primary fundraiser, “Move for the Cure,” during Breast Cancer Awareness month. On Saturday, October 28th, persons can join the “marathon” and partake in the walk, workout & yoga event.

Physical activity is recommended for reduced risk and improved survival for several cancers. The events encourage movement, bring awareness, and focus on prevention and support for those affected by cancer.

For more information on the Hike and Move for the Cure, contact the walk manager, Petra Abdul-Hamid, at petra.abdul-hamid@cibcfcib.com