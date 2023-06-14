Cangieter informs Governor Baly about Special Olympics Team Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly recently received Ms. Sharon Cangieter, national director of the Special Olympics Team Sint Maarten at the Cabinet of the Governor.

During this meeting Ms. Cangieter provided the Governor with information about the Special Olympics, and the national team for Sint Maarten.

From June 16 to June 18 the Governor will be traveling to Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games 2023. The Governor will be present at the opening ceremony in the Berlin Olympic Stadium to support the Sint Maarten delegation of athletes that will be participating in the Games.

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement. Its mission is to provide year–round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic–type sports for children and adults with an intellectual disability, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

It is the world's largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities, with more than 5 million athletes in 174 countries, and is officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The highlight is the Special Olympics World Games every two years.