Capacity building continues at NPOwer with successful Googles Suite workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - 16 people representing 11 Non-profit Organisations (NPOs) participated in NPOwer’s Google Suite/Workplace on Saturday, part of a series of workshops geared toward empowering and strengthening the capacity of St. Maarten’s NPO community.

NPOwer and Director of the National Institute for Professional Advancement, Sergio Dimitri Blomont offered the six-hour workshop for St. Maarten based NPOs to learn how to effectively use Google Suite to improve the way organizations use and manage data.

The demand for capacity building within the nonprofit world pushed NPOwer to expand their numbers of participants from 12 to 16. “We were happy to see that everyone that registered to participate turned up and positively evaluated the workshop, '' said Jose Sommers of NPOwer. These 16 representatives walked away with valuable knowledge that will significantly benefit their respective organizations.

Sommers said, “It’s important that people have Information Technology and software skills that facilitate the smooth operation of their NPO. This skill will make operating efficient and effective; For instance, in google drive there can be a central database of all essential documents, allowing everyone access quickly and easily. This feature reduces the time group members spend trying to get copies of documents such as the chamber of commerce extract, minutes of meetings and notary papers for example.”

NPOwer is in the second round of workshops for 2021, which will engage NPOs with topics ranging from governance, data collection to accounting and more will run until December. NPOwer thanks participants and workshop presenter Sergio Blomont for giving up six hours of their Saturday to strengthen their work for the people of St. Maarten through their various causes.