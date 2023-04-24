CAPE CONTINGENT HEADING TO TRINIDAD ON FIELD TRIP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - On Saturday, April 22, 2023, a contingent of 11 Lower Six students of St. Maarten Academy's CAPE division, along with Ms. Anansa Payne, Sociology and Tourism teacher embarked on a one-week field trip to Trinidad.

Payne, who also serves as head of St. Maarten Academy's Social Sciences Department, stated that the trip was organized in order for "students to visit places of interest that will reinforce what is being taught in the classroom."

Acting Principal, Ms. Joanna Trim, believes that the trip will "Enrich the learning experiences of our students as they will be able to interact with experts in several fields of study as well as critically analyze and apply the theory explored within the classroom.”

Acting CAPE coordinator, Ms. Kester Small, praised Ms. Payne for spearheading the initiative, as well as the students, parents and administration who worked in various capacities from fundraising to identifying point persons in Trinidad in order to see the trip come to fruition. "This trip is proof positive of all that can be accomplished when educational stakeholders commit towards a common, and this instance, literal destination."

In the new academic year, the division will be rolling out several other initiatives aimed at ensuring that students enrolled in the CAPE programme develop linkages both locally and regionally to ease their transition into the next phase of their lives, she added.

During the week-long trip, the group will be visiting several locations, including the Merikens Sixth Company, "Temple in the Sea", the Wild Fowl Trust, Point Lisas Nitrogen Company, the University of the Southern Caribbean and the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.

The CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination) Programme offers two-year Associate Degrees in several majors, including Associates of Science degrees in Natural Sciences, Information and Communication Technology and Mathematics, as well as Associates of Arts in Entrepreneurship, Accounts and Tourism.