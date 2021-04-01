Captured by Corona book launched at 978 Sanctorum | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The book ‘Captured by Corona’ Sint Maarten authors was launched Wednesday 31 March in a cozy ambiance at 978 Sanctorum by Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation, BKE said in a press statement on Thursday.

Sint Maarten students and adults are featured with their precious poems and letters about how they coped with Confinement, the Covid-19 lock down period.

Captured by Corona is a beautiful hard cover, full colored book, of which we are very proud of’, Morales, president of the Beyond Kultura Events Foundation, stated.

BKE has called up all children and adults of Saba, Statia, Sint Maarten and Anguilla to participate in its writing competition 2020.

An international committee of four literary specialists has gotten the poems and letters with only a code. No names were given in order to maintain objectivity in the judging process. The committee has selected the best poems for Beyond Kultura.

‘We are very happy with the high quality of the entrees,’ Morales stated.

The best poems, Haiku’s, letters and cry outs are published in this ‘Captured by Corona’ book, decorated with beautiful paintings of Penka Petkova.

During the launch all authors have proudly recite their poem or letter.

The publishing and distribution of this COVID-19 lock down experiences book to primary schools has been possible, thanks to the financial support of the Prins Berhard Cultural Fund Caribbean, N.V. GEBE, UNESCO SXM and BKE.

The coming two weeks, all the Sint Maarten primary and hight schools will get the books for comprehensive reading in English literature. The books will be accompanied by Posters to teach the holistic 3-W method of Marianne Tefft and Loekie Morales to prevent COVID-19: Wash your hands, Widen the social distance and Wear your Mask! There were also T-shirts, stickers and mugs with Winnie- the Hero Girl, holding up her 3-W fingers to remind us to prevent and to keep safe. These items are for sale at the Shipwreck and Van Dorp Book stores and at Beyond Kultura at 5271223.