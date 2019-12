Car caught on fire after accident on the L.B. Scott road. One Driver flees the scene | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – The Police Patrol and Fire department was alerted to a serious traffic accident that took place on L.B. Scott Road December 30, 2019 around 11.30 pm.

According to the information gathered , both the Mitsubishi Lancer and the Hyundai I-10 were travelling in the same direction, on L.B Scott road heading in the direction of the Emilio Wilson Park, when the driver of the Lancer made a left turn to go onto the Flamboyant road.

The driver of the Hyundai I-10 was overtaking at the same time and collided with the back part of the Lancer who was making the turn.

The impact caused the Lancer to burst into flames. The driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the paramedics.

After causing the accident, the driver of the Hyundai I-10 fled the scene. The police Traffic Department is investigating this road accident.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29070:car-caught-on-fire-after-accident-on-the-l-b-scott-road-one-driver-flees-the-scene&Itemid=451