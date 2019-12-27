Car collided head on with scooter in Oyster Pond on Christmas Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (OYSTER POND) – The Sint. Maarten Police Force Traffic Department is investigating a serious traffic accident involving a private vehicle and a scooter which took on the Hulda B. Richardson Street in Oyster Pond around 01.15 am on December 25th, 2019.

According to the information gathered, by the traffic department, the driver of a white Nissan March was overtaking a bus and collided head on into a black scooter traveling in the opposite direction. The scooter rider suffered a fracture spine and other broken bones.

The driver of the white car fled the scene after the accident but showed up at the police station in Philipsburg later that morning. After being treated for his severe injuries at the Sint Maarten Medical center, the victim was flown to Colombia trauma center. The investigation into this accident is still ongoing.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=29020:car-collided-head-on-with-scooter-in-oyster-pond-on-christmas-day&Itemid=451