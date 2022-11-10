Career & Study Fair 2022 Set for Tuesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St. Maarten Career & Study Fair Committee is welcoming you to their annual Career & Study Fair on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Bel-Air Community Center under the theme “What you do today can improve your tomorrows”.

Pre-exam students from all secondary schools on the island will be accommodated from 9:00 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. The Career & Study Fair will be open to the Exam Classes and the general public from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The Committee is appealing to the parents and students of the exam classes to take advantage of this opportunity.

Educational Institutions

Participating colleges and university representatives from the region, Curaçao, Aruba, Grenada, Canada and Holland will be on hand to share information about their academic institutions and services.

Strategic Education Alliance will also be available for exam students to gather information on studying in The Netherlands. This is an organization representing 7 Universities that have a special focus on Dutch Caribbean students.

Since studying in the region is being promoted by all the Dutch Caribbean Islands, the Career and Study Fair Committee is happy to have the colleges/universities from Curaçao and Aruba fully on board.

In addition, local educational institutions such as the University of St. Martin, representatives from the Student Support Services (SSSD) and NIPA, St. Dominic IB, St, Maarten Academy CAPE will be in attendance to provide information to the public regarding their services.

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Various public safety and security organizations will be in attendance at the Fair. These entities will also be providing information to individuals that are interested in joining their respective forces.

Tourism Corporations

Various representatives of companies that are prevalent in the tourism industry of Country St. Maarten will be in attendance to present information about their company, and about the opportunities that are available for students who are interested in obtaining a job after high school.

Local Businesses

There will also be other local businesses and organizations in attendance.

“The Committee is grateful for the financial institutions, companies and colleges that have confirmed their participation in this event. The information that will be disseminated will be helpful to not only the youth of Country St. Maarten, but to anyone who would like to further their education, when deciding what their next step in life would be.

Attendees are encouraged to use this opportunity to obtain more information on a particular career they might be interested in”, committee officials said.

This annual event promises to be very informative and serve to support the decision-making process in furthering one’s education and or career path.

The general public is invited to come out and benefit from the information and advice that will be made available. Parents/guardians are especially encouraged to visit the Fair.