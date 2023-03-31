CARIBAVIA Conference on St. Maarten cancelled | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Due the lack of firm commitment of the promised support for the conference and the lack of appropriate communication follow-up on St. Maarten, it is not feasible to further organize the 7th annual CARIBAVIA Conference, conference organizers said in a press statement on Friday.

In 2023, the 7th annual CARIBAVIA Summit & Retreat was to be held June 13-15 on St. Maarten, Dutch Caribbean.

Commitments for presentation were received from speakers from Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, UK, USA, and United Arab Emirates, as well as Aruba, Barbados, Bahamas, Curacao, Dominica, St. Kitts, St. Barth, Nevis, and Turks & Caicos.

The conference may now be held at a different location in the Caribbean.

The 1st annual Caribbean Aviation Meetup in 2016 was held in Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica. Thereafter the Meetups were held in Nassau, Bahamas and on St. Maarten/St. Martin (four times).

‘Airlift’ is the common denominator of the interests of stakeholders in the aviation, tourism, business development and investment industries. It is equally important to government decision makers.

CARIBAVIA brings them all together for better understanding and increased collaboration. Matters like inter-island transportation and trade, its dilemmas and opportunities require increased attention since they are needed to prepare for future changes in the region.

CARIBAVIA is formatted and shaped towards the current needs and the future opportunities in the Caribbean region which is a dynamic process. Foresight and a view beyond current situations are essential. By heightening the level of communication between all stakeholders, the issues are amplified.

A recent press release from CARIBAVIA added that, “The exploration of new ways and means to improve air transportation and the positive impact on economies and communities of the Caribbean region will be intensified. CARIBAVIA focuses on rising the quality and value of the content of presentations and information. Besides informing, much attention will be given to the development of education and training.”