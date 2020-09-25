Caribbean artist Kevin Lyrick recently signed to European label | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – The new single hitting global airways, “Feel So Strong” combines hot Caribbean vibes with a cool Swedish touch, promoters said in a press statement on Friday.

Jamaica-born, St. Martin raised with a golden voice, Kevin Lyrick has a remarkable cross-cultural gift for melody. His creative spirit accented by his unique style of songwriting has distinguished him as the Best New Artist in 2019.

Kevin Lyrick is one of the hottest newcomers to the Caribbean music scene and was recently signed to the European record labels Black Beat Records and Kingstone Records. This marks the genesis of new music collaborations with artists across the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa to create a new fusion of Caribbean AfroPop.

The single ”Feel so strong” featuring Swedish pop singer Raven Reii was produced by London-born Wayne Beckford and Georges Williams. With a glimpse of our new and fresh sound, it went straight to the playlist of radio stations around the world.

Stay tuned. Kevin Lyrick’s full album is already in the making and promises to be full of exciting musical surprises.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33720:caribbean-artist-kevin-lyrick-recently-signed-to-european-label&Itemid=450